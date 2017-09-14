How to prevent pests from taking over your home this fall

Nice days are numbered and as fall temperatures drop, the critters from outside can often migrate inside your home.



Experts said mice numbers are high this year, and there are some steps you can take to keep those rodents out for good.



Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions told Western Mass News 2017 provided plenty of food for mice.

"We find them in vehicles, we find them in people's garages, we find them in people's homes now," said Russell.



Mice can be really sneaky as some can be about the length of a tooth pick, and can squeeze through a gap through the width of a penny.



"All they have to fit through the hole is their skull. The rest of their body can compress a bit, but once the skull is through, everything else can sneak, they'll squeeze right through," Rusell added.



Mice feed on fruit and seed, but will even eat dog food if it means a warm place to sleep.

Average litters are about 5, but monthly reproduction makes them tough to tame.

There are two types of mice to be aware of:



"The house mouse is grey, not well groomed, and lives as close to you as possible, including the back of your fridge or dishwasher. The second is the deer mouse, its brown, well groomed, and tends to live in attics and basements, but the biggest fear comes from the lyme disease that it carries in," Rusell explained.



If they do get in, you do have some options. You can try spreading some peanut butter on traps or even rodent bait, but for about 70% of homeowners, you won't catch them all.

It can be only a matter of weeks before the population replenishes.

Rusell suggests getting proffesional help if you happen to get into a problem.

