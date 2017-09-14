Ride inspections underway before Big E begins

Safety inspections were underway at the Big E fairgrounds ahead of opening day.

There are several levels of inspection that happen to ensure that the rides are safe.

A third party ride inspection company is hired year after year to make sure fairgoers are safe.

"It's another set of us you might see something different then when i'm looking it and you bring another person in the third person in and they can see. a totally different thing," said ride inspector Tom Jones.

Tom Jones and his team were out on Thursday inspecting rides as they are being built, once they are built, and every morning before the gates open.

On inspection day, the operator of the ride inspects it along with Tom and a state inspector.

Last year, one ride came to a stop leaving passengers stuck for two hours until they were rescued by the fire department.

Big E director Greg Chiecko said his family has been coming here for years and he has full faith in the systems.

"I can tell you one thing about safety; my own children and grandchildren have been writing these rides at the exposition for many many years and I would certainly not put any of my family members on a ride that wasn't safe," he noted.

Other ways for patrons to stay safe on the rides is to abide by any and all posted rules, he says they are there for good reason.

"Follow the rules on her post and don't try to sneak you're kidding if he's only this much too small," Jones explained.

If you happen to ride something at the Big E and notice something that looks off you are encouraged to tell staff members to get it checked out.

