Over 100 become US citizens at naturalization ceremony in Springfield

More than 100 people became United States citizens today following a naturalization ceremony in Springfield.

The 132 citizenship candidates originate from more than 40 countries.

The ceremony is part of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Constitution Day.

When we asked these candidates about current immigration rhetoric, many told us they were too excited to care, happy to finally call the United States and Massachusetts home for good.

Someone who wants to become a US citizen must apply for naturalization, fulfilling several eligibility requirements including: Holding a green card, being at least 18 years old, have lived in the US as a permanent resident for at least five years, speak English, and know the basics of the US government.

Ziadoon Almamoori and his wife are originally from Iraq. Now they live in Chicopee with their two daughters.

“She was born here, so she’s fine. Rahaf gets citizenship today because her mom today gets it.”

If a parent becomes naturalized, children under 18 do too.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.