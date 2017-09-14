Kickback Lounge shooting suspect arrested and arraigned in Springfield District Court

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has announced the arrest and arraignment of Demetrius Moore, 26 of Springfield, following his suspect role of a shooting at Kickback Lounge.

The shooting claimed the lives of Chauncy Marshall, 31 and Warren Payne, 27 of Springfield.

Moore was arrested this morning and was the operator of a vehicle traveling at high speed and running a red light.

The trooper that stopped Moore identified that he had a warrant out of Springfield District Court for murder, and he was arrested without incident.

Moore was wanted in connection of the Kickback Lounge shooting on June 4, 2017.

There were three gunshot victims identified at the scene when police arrived, and two were fatal.

Moore was arraigned today, and his next court date will be on October 16, 2017.

