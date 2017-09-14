How to prevent back to school sickness for students

Some call it the back-to-school plague.

Each fall, two to three weeks into the school year, it seems like everyone is sick.

Local health care providers said it is real, and it is right now.

On average, school age kids get 8 to 12 colds or cases of the flu each school year.

That's according to the CDC.

Many of those cases happen within the first few weeks of school.

“The first couple of weeks of school with all of the kids coming together after being apart all summer, there is a higher incidents of head colds, upper respiratory infections,” said School Nurse Katherine Haradon.

All those kids coming together after the summer, sharing computer keyboards, sharing desks, sharing the water fountain, sharing germs.

Katherine Haradon, the school nurse at Sullivan School in Holyoke told Western Mass News that colds and coughs are keeping her busy right now.

A study by the University of Colorado said that water fountains generally harbor more bacteria than school toilet seats which get cleaned more often.

School lunch trays are another germ magnet.

“The most important thing that all kids can do so that they don't get colds is to wash their hands frequently.”

In fact, a study by the University of Georgia said that kids actually don't know how to wash their hands: For at least 20 seconds, between fingers and around fingernails.

The CDC also said school age kids need 10 to 11 hours of sleep every night to keep a healthy immune system.

“I'm a big stickler on kids getting enough sleep. When they're sleeping, that's when their immune system kicks in and keeps them strong.”

It’s also important to know when to keep your kids home.

Our school nurse and the CDC said that eating right and getting enough exercise, at least 40 minutes a day, can also go a long way in boosting your kids’ immune systems, and keeping them out of the nurses office, and in class.

