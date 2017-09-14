Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow investigated following deadly incident

The Jewish Nursing Home in Western Massachusetts, JGS Lifecare, is under investigation by both state and federal agencies.

At issue are a number of deficiencies found at the nursing home that put patients at risk.

In one case a patient died.

Two of the incidents cited in the federal report involved residents of the nursing home on Converse Street who were found this summer with their heads stuck in the side rails of their beds.

The first incident occurred on July 31, the second two weeks later on August 15.

In that second incident, the patient died according to a federal report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

The report stated that a nursing assistant found the patient who died, "entrapped between the bed and the side rail."

The report also stated the patients legs were off the bed.

An investigation found fault with the nursing home's use of the bed rails saying in part, "the facility failed to have a policy and procedure in place for the implementation, assessment, and reassessment for the use of side rails."

Both patients had been admitted to the nursing home months earlier with symptoms of dementia and other health problems.

The report also stated that JGS Lifecare took no corrective action to evaluate the bed rails after the first non-fatal incident.

The Jewish nursing home now said they have worked to correct deficiencies.

In a statement to Western Mass News, the nursing home said:

“We are pleased that CMS and the DPH recognize the positive changes we have instituted at JGS. Our operations are proceeding and our agreement with Medicare and Medicaid continues uninterrupted.”

Meanwhile the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which has frozen admitting new patients to the nursing home issued a statement to Western Mass News which in part reads:

“After conducting an onsite visit on September 12, 2017 at Jewish Nursing Home of Western Mass, the Department of Public Health determined that immediate jeopardy no longer exists at the facility, but admissions will remain suspended until an acceptable plan of correction is submitted and approved by the Department.”

While progress has been made, Mass. DPH told Western Mass News that the nursing home now has until next February to correct those deficiencies or face termination of its payment agreement with Medicare and Medicaid.

