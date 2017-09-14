Civil Service Commission upholds town's decision for Agawam police officers

(photo via video released by the town of Agawam)

The state's Civil Service Commission is upholding the town's decision to fire Officer John Moccio and demote Anthony Grasso from sergeant to officer.

The two were among three officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest last October.

The commission said Moccio engaged in excessive force twice by striking a prisoner in vital target areas with his baton.

They also said Moccio failed to properly secure his firearm in the booking room, walking past a dangerous, un-cuffed prisoner with a loaded firearm.

As for Grasso, the commission said he didn't intervene when that excessive force was being used and didn't provide that prisoner medical attention.

The third officer was reinstated.

