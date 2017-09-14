Springfield man fired from his job following act of kindness in Florida

A Springfield man said he was let go from his job for what he calls an act of kindness.

The man, a former truck driver, was in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit and said he saw an opportunity to help.

Many years from now, the people of Florida will look back on the day Hurricane Irma hit and remember every detail.

Tim McCrory of Springfield will too.

Truck driver Tim McCrory was driving an emergency load of lumber to a Home Depot in Florida before Hurricane Irma hit, when he blew a tire in South Carolina.

By the time he got to Florida, the Home Depot was closed.

McCrory took a nap before turning around.

"A police officer knocked on my door, and asked what I was doing with the load."

Tim told Western Mass News that he told the officer he needed to drive the load back to Atlanta.

"He said I can't let you do that, we need the lumber here."

In the days before Irma, there wasn't enough lumber to go around for people to board up their houses. so Tim saw an opportunity.

"175 houses completely boarded up for the hurricane."

Tim gave away the nearly 1,000 pieces of lumber, free of charge.

"It really wasn't my load to give away, but I felt that the people needed it more than a multimillion dollar company."

Because of all this, he's since lost his job, but Tim said he has no regrets.

A woman who received some of the plywood started a Gofundme for Tim after learning he'd been let go from his job for this act of kindness. So far, 1,400-dollars have been raised for him.

"I didn't do this for the money. I didn't do it for the fame. I just did it to help people."

Tim is married and has four children, but said he's not worried about being jobless.

He said enough has been raised on Gofundme so far to support his family for the month, and he's optimistic about finding another job.

