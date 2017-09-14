Big E vendors undergo food inspections

The Big E opens its gates tomorrow and people have been talking about it since last year.

One of the biggest draws to the fair is the food, but how safe is fair food really?

The Big E works closely with the West Springfield Health Department to make sure that every one of its 126 vendors are up to code.

“We make sure that every person is serve safe certified and everything is like, thoroughly inspected before the fair even opens,” said Concessions Manager Gillian Palmer.

So sure, the fair checks to make sure that everything looks good when the vendors come in, but what about on a busy Saturday?

“We also get secret shoppers that come in and look specifically for those type of things and making sure the employees are wearing clothes and making sure the food they received held at temperature.”

The inspections ensure that the food is stored properly, it’s hot if it’s supposed to be, and cold if that’s the way it should be served.

And it’s not just Gillian’s job. There are many people working to keep the food clean and up to code.

“I'm the point of contact, but I definitely have my staff and my coworkers that help me out well, so they do their part to make sure everything is safe.”

