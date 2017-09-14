More red balloons inspired by "It" movie pop up in WMass

It’s a prank that is going around the country. Someone tying a red balloon to a sewer gate.

It's a move similar to that of a clown in the new movie "It’ and it's now made its way to western Mass.

The movie came out in the beginning of the month and certainly has a lot of people talking.

It has already set many box office records, but a particular symbol in the movie has some people creeped out and has police departments asking who is doing it?

You may be wondering why people are talking about red balloons tied to sewer gates on your Facebook feed.

Picture after picture, popping up of the helium filled objects all across the country.

The movie, based on Stephen King's novel, features a killer clown, named Pennywise who is known to lure his young victims with a floating balloon.

The red balloons are popping up across the country.

This week, Western Mass News viewers have sent us their own pics.

One in Palmer on Tuesday, another one in Chicopee on Clark Street, and out in the Berkshires in Lanesboro.

The balloon in Chicopee was in a neighborhood with kids, making it even more unsettling for some.

We've reached out to some police departments in the area.

They say they are aware of what's going on, but haven't received any formal reports.

