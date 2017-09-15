The Big E starts today!

Today's the day! Thousands of fair goers are expected to head out to West Springfield for the opening day of the Big E.

Traffic and parking is always a concern during the 17-day run during New England's biggest fair.

Memorial Avenue, the street the fairgrounds is on, is a rather long one, with several gates for fair goers to take.

Nearby businesses and homeowners allow drivers to park cars on their property, but for a price.

One homeowner told Western Mass News the Big E can be very tiresome, 17 days straight, for 15 hours a day, but when you make $600 each year, sometimes it is well worth turning your lawn into a parking lot.

Some can fit a few dozen, others close to 40 cars, and on top of being 2,000 dollars richer, there are plenty of other reasons to do it.

"It's fun to make friends. I have customers come back every year, like clockwork, it helps get traffic off the road and if I don't people will park here anyway so I might as well make some money doing it," said Doreen Lamoreaux.

Doreen lives on Heywood Avenue which is just one of the many nearby streets available for drivers to park.

Western Mass News is keeping an eye on your local and Big E traffic. To check out our live traffic map before you head out the door, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.