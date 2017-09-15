Field Trip Fridays: Magic Wings, Deerfield

As summertime fades into fall we know that the warm weather will soon be replaced by shorter days and colder temperatures.

Fortunately, there is a place you can go where you can experience a bit of a warmer weather feel all year around surrounded by one of the most beautiful creatures of summer, butterflies.

In this Field Trip Friday we take a trip about 45 minutes north of Springfield to Deerfield, and Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens.

The Magic Wings facility, which opened in October of 2000, is an 18,000 square foot conservatory that is filled with butterflies and tropical vegetation.

As you wander through the conservatory there are also a small pond filled with Japanese Koi and benches where you can just sit and relax.

Of course the main attraction of the facility are the butterflies and according to Fred Gagon, the Curator of Butterflies at Magic Wings, we are not just talking about a couple of varieties.

“It fluctuates from the time of the year that it is but it’s usually never less than three thousand and sometimes four or five thousand," said Gagon.

And you won’t just see butterflies native to the United States, at Magic Wings, they have tropical butterflies from all over the world.

“[There's] a very diverse mix of butterflies, both native and tropical from Africa, Asia, the Philippines, Central America, South America, Australia and the United States," he noted.

While Magic Wings is a butterfly conservatory, they also breed a rather rare variety of butterfly native to Australia.

“We breed and raise our own Birdwing Butterfly Ornaithoptera Priamus is the Latin name. It’s a big green butterfly. They are on the protected list but we are able to breed them and keep them going no matter what happens in the wild," he explained.

One of the great things about Magic Wings is that it’s open all year round.

Occasionally the butterflies may land on you while you are touring the conservatory, which many people seem to enjoy. If you want to see if you can get a butterfly to land on you then Fred has some advice:

"They mostly land on you if you stand somewhere still in the sun. We tell people to act like a plant. Also the color blue like the color I’m wearing is a good one for attracting them. Any bright colors really," he noted.

If you are looking to spend the day surrounded by some of the most beautiful insects of summer all year round, or you are just looking for a great place to relax where the temperatures are always in the 70's no matter what time of year, then you need to take a field trip to Magic Wings in Deerfield.

