Traffic expected to be heavy near Big E fairgrounds

The return of New England's biggest fair means that you could face big traffic delays.

Thousands from near and far are expected to descend upon The Big E daily to take in the sights, food, and vendors.

Last year, more than 86,000 people came out for the first day.

It wasn't too difficult to get to the fairgrounds around noon Friday, but as the day goes on and people begin to leave work, traffic along Memorial Avenue and neighboring streets will pick-up and make for some slow going.

Big E staff have been working closely with local police to help drivers find alternate routes if there are major backups. They told Western Mass News that they are working with MassDOT and Mass. State Police this year as well to help limit traffic when possible.

Western Mass News is keeping an eye on your Big E traffic. To check out our live traffic map before you head out the door, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to see more pictures from Day 1 of The Big E!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.