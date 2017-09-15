First Big E fair-goers come near and far to avoid traffic

As if 8 a.m. wasn't early enough, there were plenty of fair-goers outside the gates of The Big E before they even opened in anticipation for day one.

They came from near and far to beat the car and foot traffic.

The sound of employees selling fair programs was music to tens of thousands of Big E ears today as the gates offically opened for the 101st installment of the fair.

The gates opened right on time, 8 a.m. sharp, and sure enough, the masses filed in.

Big E staff told Western Mass News that the majority of the first in on day one are those from out of state, often spending the night in campers on site or hotels in Springfield.

However, for Dover, DE native Tim Harrington, it was an added day on he and his wife's early retirement tour and they weren't going to pass it up.

"I'm looking forward to the food. I didn't eat breakfast this morning, just looking forward to it," Harrington said.

Harrington told us that this is his first Big E,and he is already loving the state fair atmosphere. He knew the best way to avoid the lines for food and lines for a parking spot were to get there at the drop of the gates.

"There is the gate and the car's right there, so it's a no brainer," Harrington added.

It's not just those out of state making it an early first day. Residents even minutes away said that it's not worth the congestion on the roads or on the grounds."

"I know it's going to be jam-packed out there in a matter of time and a five minute drive will turn into hours," said Victoria Littlefield of Agawam.

Littlefield has been to more than a dozen Big E's, but for her son Jackson, this will be the first, just a month shy of his first birthday. Littlefield knows this is a moment he may not remember, but a moment all kids should enjoy.

"I'm really excited to have him experience the fair atmosphere. He doesn't really know what is going on, but he likes to see lights and people," Littlefield noted.

More than 80,000 people attended day one of The Big E last year and with record breaking total attendance, Big E staff believe this year will be even better and for any other early birds these next 16 days, the gates open each morning at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.