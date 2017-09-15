Tensions between U.S. and North Korean prompt concerns of nuclear war

In the wake of the latest ballistic missile over northern Japan early today, Tokyo and D.C. delegates have called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council Friday afternoon.

As tensions between North Korea and the U.S. mount, fears of nuclear strikes have many Americans what if anything can be done to prepare.

Many have experienced plenty of fire drills, but some haven't experienced 'duck and cover' drills during the Cold War era, an effort under the Federal Civil Defense Administration meant to prepare Americans for the possibility of a nuclear strike.

However, the escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have brought the reality of nuclear war to the forefront of many American’s minds, begging the question: what should you do in case of a nuclear attack?



The answer to that question varies with suggestions for preparations on a government website to speaking with a local physician and expert on the havoc a nuclear strike would create.



For the second time in a month, sirens announced another North Korea ballistic missile fired over a northern Japanese island.



The launch follows North Korea’s sixth nuclear test, prompting one state senator from Washington state to call for an emergency response plan.



Back in 2003, the U.S. government created a site called ready.gov to educate and empower the American people to prepare for and respond to emergencies.



The site recommends each family gather a disaster supply kit with items like water, non perishable food, first aid, as well as a cell phone.



It goes on to suggest a family plan for evacuation routes or where to shelter.



"Going through these exercises where you pretend you are preparing and that it will make a difference seeks to take people's focus away from the urgent need to prevent this from happening in the first place," said Dr. Ira Helfand.

Helfand, the co-president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, has won a Nobel Peace Prize and has examined at length the impact nuclear war would have.



"Once the fighting starts, especially if nuclear weapons are involved, there is nothing we can do that can make things better," Helfand noted.



Helfand instead encouraged those concerned with nuclear warfare to reach out to local leaders in the hopes of a diplomatic solution and resuming negotiations with North Korea.

"It is possible this won't be successful, that the North Koreans won't come to the table, but we are not going to know if we don't try and so far, we have not tried," Helfand added.

Physicians for Social Responsibility will be holding a conference in Hadley next Saturday to discuss taking action with nuclear war and what citizens can do. For more information on that event, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.