Company says Springfield man quit after giving plywood to Irma victims

A trucking company has come forward after a Springfield man claims he was fired for lending a helping hand to Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

Western Express is the company Tim McCroy used to work for.

McCroy told Western Mass News he was driving an emergency load of lumber to a Home Depot in Florida before Hurricane Irma when his truck's tire blew in South Carolina.

The repair took several hours, and by the time McCroy got to Florida the store was closed so he gave that lumber away to those waiting in line.

A day after McCroy’s story aired on Western Mass News, the trucking company released a statement.

Western Express claims that McCroy wasn’t fired, he quit and they’ve been trying to reach him to give him his job back.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News, Western Express said:

We understand what was probably going through his mind during these extraordinary circumstances, which is why we did not fire him, and have no plans to do so,” said Western Express CEO, Paul Wieck. Ideally, he would have let us know he was giving away the plywood, but we understand he was trying to do the right thing, and we’d welcome him back on our team. I’ve personally tried to contact him several times over the last few days, but have not been able to reach him.

Western Mass News has made several attempts to reach McCroy for comment, but he has not replied.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.