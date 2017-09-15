UMass students encouraged to register parties to limit trouble

It's been a busy couple of weeks for authorities in Amherst, responding to numerous calls of alcohol-related incidents at off-campus parties.

UMass Amherst is approaching its third weekend of the fall semester and with gorgeous weather expected, so too are the parties.

"If it's a nice weather weekend, kids are going to be out. They will be doing their thing all day and that runs into the night." said Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson.

That is a concern for Chief Nelson.

"Your second weekend where mom and dad are not here. Kids are going to want to let off some steam, so it's bound to be active for us," Nelson said.

Amherst Police did not respond to our request for exact numbers on noise complaints and arrests, but Nelson told us that they responded to a high number of alcohol-related incidents just last weekend.

"Just because of its size, UMass, we responded there 17 times for folks who had too much to drink," Nelson noted.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in a statement to Western Mass News:

"Each year, the community liaison from UMass and other university officials work closely with our partners in town including neighbors, landlords and the Amherst Police to respond to concerns and build upon successful best practices to foster responsible and respectful behavior. At UMass, and many other colleges campuses, the first weeks of the fall semester are a time when we must educate and again make clear to students, especially those new to our community, about expected standards of behavior, the best ways to socialize responsibly, and potential consequences. That will be the focus of our community relations outreach this week and in ongoing work that continues throughout the year."

Off-campus partying isn't new to the town of Amherst, and with plenty of complaints already coming in since school opened, authorities are reminding students and partiers to do one thing before they step out for the weekend: register their party.

The school and the community have implemented programs like "Party Smart" which they encourage partiers to take advantage of. It’s a way to register your party with the college online.

The form is easy to fill out and if your party gets too large or loud, you'll get a courtesy call giving you 20 minutes to pack it up or the authorities will have to do it for you.

Students said that things are quieting down now that the school year is gaining momentum and all they're trying to do is have a good time.

"We're just trying to get good grades and have us a little fun at the same time. That's all you can hope for," said Thomas Kennedy, a senior at UMass Amherst.

You can CLICK HERE to access the "Party Smart" form.



