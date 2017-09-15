Police searching for 4 children taken in custody battle

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating the case of four children whose father allegedly took them out of state in a custody battle.

The Salem police department says a woman with full custody of the children reported Thursday that her ex-husband had taken them to Colorado. The woman says the husband is refusing to return the children, who are ages 3 to 9.

Police say they are looking for 30-year-old Matthew Giovanditto, whose last known address was Taunton, Massachusetts. Giovanditto is believed to be driving a 2015 white, Chevrolet Traverse with New Hampshire Disabled Veteran plate 2559, police said. Giovanditto and the children may be staying in campgrounds and parking lots around Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

