MEMA aids police with security at the Big E

The first day of the Big E means food and fun for fairgoers, but for police it means it’s time to roll out the security plan they’ve been working on.

Officials are doing everything they can to keep people safe here at the Big E and want the public to know what goes on behind the scenes.

For people who’ve been coming to the Big E for decades, it seems like nothing’s changed.

But according to police, there have been some major adjustments, at least when it comes to security.

“Anything that’s critical that may happen at the Big E would come into here and decisions could be made with mostly the city of West Springfield,” said Patrick Carnevale, MEMA Regional Director.

Carnevale, told Western Mass News that his team is working here at their Big E headquarters with both local and state police on security. This is the second year the plan is in place.

“Massachusetts State Police has provided cameras that come in to the police department, so does the Big E.”

Police are also doing extensive bag checks and have a security detail spread throughout the fairgrounds.

These measures are put in place to make sure everyone feels safe.

Because of this hot weather today, there were some people who had to be taken away in an ambulance, so police encourage everyone to stay hydrated and seek medical attention if you need it.

