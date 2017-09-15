Historic Thanksgiving Day football game changes -Chicopee vs. Holyoke

Last week was the Battle of the Bridge, but this week is another rivalry game so early in the season.

The Chicopee versus Holyoke game, a game that has been played on Thanksgiving for the last one hundred years, until now.

This rivalry runs deep, and players and coaches alike are disappointed that it’s no longer played on Turkey Day.

One thing that does make this game exciting is that it's a Friday under the lights.

A great draw for crowds at Szot Park.

This isn't just a regular season game; this is for a trophy.

This tradition is so longstanding that the winning team gets the hourglass trophy, and when you’re playing for something, it always means a little more.

Last year, Chicopee came away with a big win in the rivalry game, and the Holyoke coach won't let his players forget that.

He has some motivation from last year's game hung in the locker room, so when this team is getting ready for practice, they remember what they are practicing for.

Both teams said they are so hyped up for this game.

This isn't a game that they just prepare for all week. This is the kind of game that they prepare for all year long.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.