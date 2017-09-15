Irma evacuee speaks on what Big E means for him this year

Every year, thousands of people make the trip to the Big E for some fair fun, but this year the Big E has a different meaning for a man from western Mass.

Richard Lavigne is a Ludlow native, but currently lives in Florida.

After being forced to evacuate because of Irma, he found his way back home.

“I was born in Ludlow. We haven't been back in several years.”

It was about making the best out of a devastating natural disaster.

“We live in Port St. Lucie, Florida. My wife and I decided that we come home.”

His home, along with millions in Florida and the Caribbean were battered by Irma’s wrath.

The hurricane left people homeless, while others fought for survival.

Lavigne said it’ll be a few weeks before he can get back home to Port St, Lucie, Florida.

“We're not back just yet, due to the lack of fuel and water, so I don't know when they're going to let us back in. We hope soon, because we want to go back home.”

But for right now, Lavigne is choosing to look at the brighter side of things and have some fun, while also indulging in some really delicious bites.

Lavigne said that after the Big E, he plans to head to Canada with his wife to visit his grandkids.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.