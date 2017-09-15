Four Cape Verdean players aid Amherst football team

Amherst may not have been able to cruise to a Battle of the Bridge victory, but their team still has some special players.

Four players come from Cape Verde! These guys come from a country that has a culture based around soccer, but these kids chose a different kind of football, and they are playing the game together.

They say people ask them all the time why they don’t play soccer, but all four players on the Amherst Hurricanes Football team have to work a little bit harder to learn the game.

“Coming to America to play football, we didn't even know the rules,” said Alex Fernandes.

That didn’t stop them from trying, and the hours of practice have paid off.

“We've all been working really hard to get here. It's just good to reap the benefits of that hard work,” said Cleiton Armeida.

Head Coach Chris Ehorn said that most Cape Verdean students choose soccer, but he said his players are true football players.

“The thing that those four have is if they're already billed for football, they're ready to go. There is a learning curve though and Helton has limited English. We're lucky to have the others to help and translate.”

Helton is a senior, and he said he loves the game of football. And it was a tough choice to make over soccer.

Coach Ehorn said that despite only playing in his second season, this kid is great for the team.

