Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/15

Tonight on Friday Football Fever we had some great games including a classic rivalry between Chicopee and Holyoke. A game that used to happen on Thanksgiving until this year.
Here are the final scores for 9/15:
Turners Falls: 34
Athol: 6
Greenfield: 22
Frontier: 20
In Overtime
Agawam: 36
Putnam: 16
Holyoke: 22
Chicopee: 19
East Longmeadow: 49
Pittsfield: 20
West Springfield: 14
Longmeadow: 0
Minnechaug: 47
Chicopee: 22
