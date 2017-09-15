Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/15 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/15

Tonight on Friday Football Fever we had some great games including a classic rivalry between Chicopee and Holyoke. A game that used to happen on Thanksgiving until this year.

Here are the final scores for 9/15:

Turners Falls: 34

Athol: 6

Greenfield: 22

Frontier: 20

In Overtime

Agawam: 36

Putnam: 16

Holyoke: 22

Chicopee: 19

East Longmeadow: 49

Pittsfield: 20

West Springfield: 14

Longmeadow: 0

Minnechaug: 47

Chicopee: 22

