Hundreds take part in the 5th annual 'Ride to Remember' from Springfield to Boston

Today is the day so many have been training for and fundraising for.

The 5th annual Springfield Police Department 'Ride to Remember.' Cyclists will ride from Springfield to Boston to raise the public’s awareness of the officers who died in the line of duty.

350 people will make up this caravan of cyclists traveling 106 miles to do exactly what you said, raise awareness for the fallen officers of the Springfield Police Department and along this route that would take 2 hours to drive, they’ll be making several stops for ceremonies that do just that.

There are 8 stops along the way, the first being in Palmer. 8:30 a.m. is their ETA to there.

Around 10 a.m., they’ll arrive at the Mass State Police Barracks in Sturbridge. Then in Charlton they’ll be greeted by Lt. Governor Nancy Polito. When they get to Boston, they’ll pass the B.C. Stadium as they take on the fighting Irish and during that time, the Boston police department will begin to shut down the city around the statehouse as riders participate in two ceremonies…one at the police memorial and another at the Fire Department’s memorial.

Now around 6 p.m. Riders will make their final pedals, roughly six miles to the Boston Athletic Center under a Boston Police escort, truly finishing their ride in style.



Springfield Police are saying this is a family event and if you have a rider or know one, they encourage you to come out for the memorial service at the Statehouse beginning around 5 p.m. And attend the post ride party as well.

