Opening weekend of The Big E is here!

Ahhh, the opening weekend of The Big E is upon us. Thousands are expected to swarm the fairgrounds in West Springfield in search of something fantastic to eat.

And what's a fair without food? Especially at one of the largest fairs in the country. This year, there's the 'World's Largest Cosmo Martini' which was unveiled last night. But that's not all that's new...

In total there are 126 vendors at The Big E this year serving up all kinds of delights including Chicken-Tot-pie, BBQ Brisket Sundaes, the Burger Bomb, chicken parm sandwiches, fried shrimp tacos, the Flatliner Burger and The TastE Burger, also waffle chicken bites.

But hang on..that's just entrees.

For desert you can get sweets like chocolate covered strawberry Waffle Bombs with fried fruit, deep fried Pina Colada Martinis, Belgian Waffle ice cream sandwiches, deep fried Cannolis and Sundaes, pumpkin pie funnel cake too!

And no surprise, fair officials are expecting a massive turnout for opening weekend and to handle all of that food, workers are put through the ringer on food safety.

"We make sure that every person is Serve Safe certified and everything is like thoroughly inspected before the fair even opens," explains Palmer, Concessions Manger, "I'm the point of contact but I definitely have my staff and my coworkers that help me out well so they do their part to make sure everything is safe."

Now, the gates have been open for about an hour and people are already starting to stream in so be sure to check out the Western Mass News Traffic page for current conditions first, just click here!

