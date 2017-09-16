Gill Police Chief on "administrative leave" after adopted son files order against him

Gill Police Chief David Hastings was recently put on "paid administrative leave" after his "adopted son filed an abusive prevention order against him," according to town selectmen Randy Crochier.

Western Mass News spoke to Gill police Sgt. Christopher Redmond who said he’s been put in charge until the town Selectboard meets Monday night. He confirmed with us that Hastings had been "suspended," we later learned the chief was put on "Non-disciplinary paid administrative leave." This according to Crochier who said it was "for a personal issue that had nothing to do with his work.”

According to the town’s website, Hastings has been in law enforcement for over 24 years, and also served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg.

The town’s Selectboard has already held an Executive meeting about Chief Hastings, and in Monday night’s meeting the agenda states:

The purpose of the executive session is to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than the professional competence, of an individual, or discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges against, a public employee.

Western Mass News was told the meeting should also determine how long Hasting’s will be on leave.

Now, Hastings did reach out to Western Mass News on Sunday morning. He tells us that he was put on paid administrative leave just after the Labor Day weekend and claims he "retired" a couple of days ago.

"I filed with the Retirement Board on Friday," Hastings told us.

He says he was born and raised in Gill and had this to add:

"With the retirement the town of Gill will be fine in the hands of the officers that are there. It was my pleasure to lead them all these years. Great community the town of Gill is."

The 'Executive Session' meeting Monday night is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

