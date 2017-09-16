Gill police chief suspended after adopted son files order against him

Police Chief David Hastings was suspended on Friday after his adopted son filed an abusive prevention order against him, according to town selectmen Randy Crochier.

Western Mass News spoke to Gill police Sgt. Christopher Redmond who said he’s been put in charge until the town Selecboard meets Monday night.

Crochier said Hastings was placed on “non-disciplinary paid administrative leave for a personal issue that had nothing to do with his work.”

According to the town’s website, Hastings has been in law enforcement for over 24 years, and also served in the air force for four years.

The town’s Selectboard has already held an executive meeting about Chief Hastings, and in Monday night’s meeting the agenda states:

The purpose of the executive session is to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than the professional competence, of an individual, or discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges against, a public employee.

Western Mass News was told the meeting should also determine the length of Hasting’s suspension.

