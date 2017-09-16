Debate for democratic candidates held in East Longmeadow

The democratic candidates for governor participated in their very first debate in East Longmeadow Saturday evening.

Even though the election isn't until next November, it's never too soon to make their voices heard.

The weekend debate was a little unconventional as the three candidates not only went back and fourth with each other, they also spent more time getting to know the residents of western Massachusetts.

Setti Warren is the mayor for Newton and is an Iraq war veteran. He see's economic inequality as one of the biggest issues Massachusett's residents face.

"I support the fair share tax amendment so we can reinvest that in education and transportation, right here in western Massachusetts," Warren noted.

Jay Gonzalez has spent time under former Governor Deval Patrick, and see's himself as a candidate who can lead through his experience in the political field.

He told Western Mass News that his wife is a Chicopee native, and he's going to ensure that he'll never forget about western Massachusetts.

"I was often the point person working with Governor Patrick in negotiating with the legislature and other key stakeholders on getting big things done during the Patrick administration, so i’m going to bring that experience to the office," he added.

Bob Massie is an entrepreneur and the candidate believes in a domino effect of sorts, foreseeing change that will come by tackling issues coinciding with the larger picture.

"If we're going to have thriving communities in central and western Mass. and across this state we need a commitment from the governor to those core elements that make for a good life," he explained.

While each of the democratic candidates are confident in their own chances of winning the race and note that regardless of the outcome, they'll support each other.

