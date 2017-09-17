The Big E uses cameras to monitor traffic

Day 3 of The Big E is underway and with so many people still expected to hit the fairgrounds to finish out this opening weekend you’ll want to know how The Big E is dealing with traffic.

The fairgrounds on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield is known to get pretty backed up. At times traffic crawls. So this year, The Big E has implemented some new techniques to make sure the roadways don’t get too clogged.

To help keep it that way The Big E is using cameras to monitor for backups on the roadways that are known to cause trouble, this way they can get ahead of the problem and adjust the flow of traffic accordingly.

So far throughout the weekend many of the people we spoke with say that traffic really hasn’t been that bad and that when police are there directing traffic things seem to move along pretty quickly.

On Memorial Ave., officers arrive as soon as 9 o’clock to get ahead of rush.

As far as the I-91 Viaduct is concerned, Gerard Kiernan, The Big E’s Director of Operations, says they’re working with the MassDOT to provide the latest information on the flow of traffic and if any lane closures will be happening—which will come in handy, since last year’s Big E set an opening weekend record with 250,000 visitors and they’re expecting a turnout this year just as big, if not bigger.

Now, if you are heading out the door and headed this way, be sure to check out our Western Mass News Traffic page for all the latest up to date traffic conditions.

