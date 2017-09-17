A summer like afternoon on the way. Keeping a close watch on Jose

We are waking up to areas of dense fog this morning and that is reducing visibilities to a quarter mile in some locations. The summer like temperatures will continue to close out the weekend. We will also be keeping a close eye on Jose.

High pressure will build into the Northeast briefly for today, bringing another summer like day with high temps reaching mid 80s in the valley. We will see partly sunny skies with just the slight chance for a shower but many of us should remain dry.

Jose will become the main focus for our weather this week. Clouds should slowly increase Monday, but we are looking at a dry day with highs in the upper 70s and a breeze out of the east-southeast. The main impacts of Jose should be felt Tuesday and Wednesday, but the severity of those impacts are still uncertain.

For now, Hurricane Jose takes a path parallel to the East Coast but the latest forecast track shifts a bot further to the east. It will near the NJ coast by Tuesday and likely be very close to Nantucket by Wednesday. As it moves into the cooler waters off the Mid-Atlantic, it should weaken, but that is not a guarantee. Jose could be a Cat 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm as it nears southern New England. The likelihood of tropical storm conditions is growing for the coast of Mass while we could see breezy conditions here in Western Mass with a chance for showers but this forecast is not set in stone. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.