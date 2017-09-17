DA: Significant development in Lisa Ziegert murder case to be announced Monday

The family of Lisa Ziegert tells Western Mass News there have been developments in her murder case.

Over 25 years ago, back in April of 1992, the body of Lisa Ziegert was found in a wooded area of Agawam...only four days after the 24-year old teacher was abducted from the card shop where she had worked part-time.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office has been aggressively investigating this homicide since then. Last year, DNA advancements lead authorities to release a composite sketch of the man they believe killed Lisa Ziegert.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden D.A.'s office announced Sunday night that more information on the case will be provided to the public on Monday at 2 p.m. during a press conference in Springfield.

Since the sketch was released, there have been hundreds of responses from the public.

Now, Western Mass News is learning today, from Lisa Ziegert's family, that there have been developments in the case. However, further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Hampden District Attorney's Office. As soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest on this developing story.

