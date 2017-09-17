FD: Unattended cooking fire leaves 8 displaced in Springfield

Eight Springfield residents have been forced out of their Waterford Circle duplex after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

Denis Leger, spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department said they responded to 19/21 Waterford Circle, which is located near the Eastfield Mall just before 1:30 p.m.

He told Western Mass News the fire broke out after someone left a stove top unattended inside the #21 side of the duplex where 6 people live.

The fire spread from that apartment to the other side of the duplex; leaving two people displaced.

In total, the fire caused around $150,000 in damages to the duplex. Leger told Western Mass News it took crews about a half an hour to put the flames out.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.