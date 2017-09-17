Complaint filed against town of Warren by Patrolman's Association

An investigation is underway after the Warren Patrolman’s Association filed a complaint against the town claiming that their employees have been underpaid.

A post on the Warren Patrolman’s Facebook page states they filed the complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.

In August, 2017, members of the Police Union and Dispatchers’ Union became aware that the Town of Warren was not calculating pay and providing benefits in accordance with federal law (FLSA). The Town was improperly calculating the Officers’ and Dispatchers’ regular pay in calculating overtime pay and underpaying the employees. In some cases, the Town was not properly paying holiday pay to its’ employees.

They said the issue was brought to the town’s select board on August 15.

Western Mass News spoke to the town select board clerk, Dario Nardi who told us the town is “working to resolve the grievance filed by the Patrolman Union.”

He noted that in the complaint the union asked the town to review three years’ worth of time sheets from every employee. “That lengthy request will require substantial time to review,” Nardi added.

The town is expected to have a response to the union by September 21.

