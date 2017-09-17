Agawam, State police search for suspect

Massachusetts State Police assisted Agawam police in the search for a suspect Sunday night.

Trooper Sullivan confirmed with Western Mass News they sent K9's and a helicopter to assist in finding the perpetrator just before 9 p.m.

Our crew spotted several State and Agawam police cruisers in the area of Amherst Avenue and Springfield Street.

The suspect was on-foot, further information about the incident has not been provided.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available.

