Agawam, State police search for suspect

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Massachusetts State Police assisted Agawam police in the search for a suspect Sunday night. 

Trooper Sullivan confirmed with Western Mass News they sent K9's and a helicopter to assist in finding the perpetrator just before 9 p.m. 

Our crew spotted several State and Agawam police cruisers in the area of Amherst Avenue and Springfield Street. 

The suspect was on-foot, further information about the incident has not been provided.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update once more information becomes available.

