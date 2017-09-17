Search in Agawam called off, police say person they were looking for wasn't a suspect

Agawam police told Western Mass News the search for an alleged suspect has been called off.

Police said they received notice that a suspect in a shooting in Springfield was in the area of Amherst Avenue and Springfield Street.

It turned out that the individual police were looking for wasn't involved in that shooting, or any crime for that matter.

No one was placed into custody.

