A seasonable start to fall, but summer is coming back in a big way

Tropical storm Jose has stalled off the coast, about 150 miles southeast of Nantucket. The storm continues to bring much of southern New England cloud cover, though we’ve seen more breaks of veiled sun today. Rain will stay confined to the Cape and Islands as well as tropical storm force wind, which they will deal with through tomorrow and Saturday.

Jose will be weakening over the next 3 days and high pressure at the surface is building in with drier air for western Mass. We will see more breaks of sun Friday, but temperatures will be a bit milder with seasonable highs in the middle 70s. Between the high and Jose, winds out of the north will stay at about 10 to 20mph.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control across the East and continues to build into New England this weekend. Some very warm temperatures are on tap, especially for Sunday and Monday with highs approaching 90 in the lower valley! We may challenge some records! With a weakening Jose, we may still have some clouds around Saturday and Sunday, but a lot more sunshine is forecast.

We begin the first week of fall feeling like mid-summer, but a cold front will be drifting in from the north midweek, which should bring more clouds, a chance for showers and cooler temps. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will be headed in our direction for the late week and Maria should be tracking north off the coast. The trough looks to keep Maria out to sea, but the storm should be monitored closely.

