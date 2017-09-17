Jose brings clouds, a gusty breeze; Maria takes aim at Puerto Rico

Hurricane Jose continues to move north in the western Atlantic, just off the coast of Delaware and New Jersey. Jose will continue to bring a gusty breeze to us here in western Mass and winds from the north-northeast may gust to 30mph tonight and Wednesday as the storm makes its closest pass to the Cape (100+ miles SE). Skies remain cloudy and occasional showers should continue with a slightly better rain chance overnight as some outer rain bands move farther inland.

Wednesday in western Mass will be another cloudy, breezy day with a few showers or sprinkles.

The Cape and islands will continue to feel wind and rain from Jose through Wednesday and Thursday, then the storm stalls well offshore, keeping high surf and beach erosion going into the weekend. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure remains in control across the East, keeping warm temperatures in place.

High pressure at the surface builds in for the end of the week, bringing some break in our clouds Thursday and lower humidity! Expect much cooler nights Thursday through Saturday with lows back to the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday will be a nicer day with temps in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Abundant sunshine is on tap for the weekend and with dry air in place, we will see some big warm-ups. High temps should hit mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday with a few spots possibly taking a run at 90. We keep warm temps Monday with good sunshine, but clouds should increase later in the day. Tuesday is looking dry for now, but we may have a cloudy sky depending on the position of Jose and an approaching cold front.

Hurricane Maria:

As of 8PM, Maria continues to strengthen. The latest pressure recorded was 909mb, which is a lower pressure than we saw with Irma. Sustained wind has increased to 175mph with gusts to 200. Overnight, the eye of Maria will come very close to St. Croix in the Virgin Islands and Wednesday morning will likely make landfall in Puerto Rico.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. A storm surge of 6-9 feet is expected northeast of the eye-so most likely the NE shores of Puerto Rico. Rainfall amounts of 12-18 inches with isolated 25 inch totals are expected. Numerous tornadoes as well as high waves and rough seas are also expected Wednesday.

On Thursday, Maria will pass north and east of the Dominican Republic then skirt the southern Bahamas Friday into this weekend. Maria should take a turn to the north and parallel the East Coast, but remain well offshore. Some interaction with Jose is possible, which may cause Maria to shift farther east, but that is just a chance for now.

