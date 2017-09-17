Jose brings showers, a gusty breeze; Maria takes aim at Puerto Rico

Hurricane Jose continues to move north in the western Atlantic, just off the coast of Delaware and New Jersey. Jose will continue to bring a gusty breeze to us here in western Mass and winds from the north-northeast may gust to 30mph tonight and Wednesday as the storm makes its closest pass to the Cape. Skies remain cloudy and occasional showers should continue with a slightly better rain chance overnight as some outer rain bands move farther inland.

The Cape and islands will continue to feel wind and rain from Jose through Wednesday and Thursday, then the storm stalls well offshore, keeping high surf and beach erosion going into the weekend. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure remains in control across the East, keeping warm temperatures in place.

High pressure at the surface builds in for the end of the week, bringing some break in our clouds Thursday and lower humidity! Expect much cooler nights Thursday through Saturday with lows back to the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday will be a nicer day with temps in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Abundant sunshine is on tap for the weekend and with dry air in place, we will see some big warm-ups. High temps should hit mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday with a few spots possibly taking a run at 90. We keep warm temps Monday with good sunshine, but clouds should increase later in the day. Tuesday is looking dry for now, but we may have a cloudy sky depending on the position of Jose and an approaching cold front.

Hurricane Maria:

The storm made landfall on the island of Dominica at 9:15pm Monday night. Tuesday morning, hurricane Maria regained strength and returned to a Cat 5 storm. The hurricane is forecasted to move west-northwest, impacting the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Wednesday. The storm looks to miss the Dominican Republic and Haiti, passing to the north, but head to the southern Bahamas this weekend. Next week there is still a lot of uncertainty on Maria’s track, but with a potential interaction with Jose, the Fujiwara effect may cause a pinwheel of Maria farther east and Jose farther west, back toward the coast.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.