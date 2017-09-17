Jose keeping New England breezy; Maria exits a ravaged Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Jose continues slowly moving northeast, well off the coast of New Jersey this evening. By Thursday, the storm will slow and begin drifting westward. Beach erosion, rough seas, dangerous rip currents will continue through the weekend. For western Mass, clouds and a breeze will linger tonight. Temps return to the low 60s with a continued northerly breeze.

While we continue to battle clouds from Jose, high pressure will be building to our west Thursday. A less humid air mass settles back across western Mass for the end of the week! With some breaks of sun expected Thursday, temps should climb to around 80. High pressure continues to build into western Mass and some clearing and therefore cooler overnight temps are on tap. The first day of Fall Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our weekend gets warmer with a ridge of high pressure firmly in control across the East. With dry air in place, we will see temps go from low 50s in the morning, to 80s in the afternoon. Jose will still be spinning off the coast (though much weaker) and could keep some clouds around Saturday, but with more sun expected Sunday, temps may hit upper 80s in the lower valley!

Dry, warm weather continues early in the week and remnants of Jose look to either fizzle out or drift back to the mid-Atlantic coast. Hurricane Maria looks to move north along a track very similar to Jose. While staying offshore, it will likely bring more rough surf, rip currents and beach erosion to the coastline. More clouds and showers are possible later in the week as Maria passes by New England, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on its exact path. Stay tuned!

Hurricane Maria:

Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early this morning as a strong Cat 4 hurricane with sustained wind of 155mph. The storm weakened as it moved across the island and is now back over water. The storm will brush by the Dominican Republic, but remain east and north with no landfall expected. Some additional strengthening is possible over the next 2 days, but as its path continues northward it will gradually weaken next week due to cooler water and more wind shear. The storm will likely stay a major hurricane into the weekend as it avoids land, just missing the Bahamas to the east.

The US will have to monitor Maria closely next week as it takes a path similar to Jose, potentially bringing rain and wind parts of the East Coast. Landfall is looking unlikely for now, but more rough surf, beach erosions and dangerous rip currents are likely.

