Jose to bring showers, a gusty breeze; Maria continues to strengthen

We continue to monitor Jose closely as it nears the Southern New England coast. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Cape and Islands, southern Rhode Island, Block Island, & southeast coastal Mass.

Clouds from Jose are already reaching western Mass and our skies will now stay mostly cloudy to overcast through Wednesday. An occasional shower is possible tonight along with temps returning to the 60s with a light northeast breeze.

Grab the umbrella for Tuesday even though we won’t see a washout, occasional showers are possible throughout the day as Jose’s outer bands approach. Winds will increase and gusts to 20-30 are possible by the afternoon from the northeast. Temps will only reach around 70 here in western Mass.

Winds will continue to build in southern New England as Jose’s eye approaches (but stays southeast of) Nantucket. Winds could gust to 30 or 40 mph occasionally here in western Mass Tuesday night and Wednesday. It’s also looking like our best rain chances arrive Tuesday night and Wednesday as well with most in the valley picking up a half inch to possibly an inch.

The coast will obviously feel the brunt of Jose with wind gusts to 50-70mph, a minor storm surge, coastal flooding, significant beach erosion, flooding rains, high surf, etc.

Jose will depart Thursday, but clouds could linger through the morning. High pressure builds in for Friday with some less humid air and more comfortable temperatures. High pressure heads east this weekend allowing us to get toasty with our upper level ridge still in place. Temps may approach the upper 80s by Sunday! We will have to watch Jose as it continues to weaken and spin off the coast and Maria which could head into the waters off the coast as well.

Hurricane Maria:

Monday afternoon, Maria reached a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160mph. The storm made landfall on the island of Dominica at 9:15pm Monday night. The hurricane is forecasted to move west-northwest, impacting the US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Wednesday. The storm loos to miss the Dominican Republic and Haiti, passing to the north, but head to the southern Bahamas this weekend. Next week there is still a lot of uncertainty on Maria’s track, but with a potential interaction with Jose, the Fujiwara effect may cause a pinwheel of Maria farther east and Jose farther west, back toward the coast.

