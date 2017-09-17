Warm and humid again tomorrow. Jose could bring wind and rain mid-week

It was another summer like afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It's going to be another mild night tonight as skies become partly cloudy. Clouds will increase tomorrow in advance of Hurricane Jose, though the track and potential impacts still need to be fine tuned.

Another mild night is on the way under partly cloudy skies. We will see overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Jose will become the main focus for our weather this week. Clouds should slowly increase Monday, but we are looking at a dry day with highs in the upper 70s and a breeze out of the east-southeast. The main impacts of Jose should be felt Tuesday and Wednesday, but the severity of those impacts are still uncertain.

For now, Hurricane Jose takes a path parallel to the East Coast but the latest forecast track shifts a bit further to the east. It will near the NJ coast by Tuesday and likely be very close to Nantucket by Wednesday. As it moves into the cooler waters off the Mid-Atlantic, it should weaken, but that is not a guarantee. Jose could be a Cat 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm as it nears southern New England. The likelihood of tropical storm conditions is growing for the coast of Mass while we could see breezy conditions here in Western Mass with a chance for showers but this forecast is not set in stone. Stay tuned!

