Amherst Street fire in Springfield ruled suspicious

Springfield Fire Department crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Amherst Street this morning.

Fire crews responded to 122 Amherst Street around 5:52 this morning to find a fire that was mostly knocked out because of a dry agent used by a responding Springfield police officer.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that the fire has been ruled suspicious and the Arson Unit is investigating.

Leger also confirmed that the fire was located in the rear of the structure on the back porch and the home suffered roughly $5,000 in damages.

There were no reports of injuries.

