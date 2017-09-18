Police pursuit in Wilbraham ends with one in custody, another on the loose

A vehicle pursuit for the suspects police believe to be involved in a shooting in Springfield, ended in Wilbraham earlier this morning.

The Wilbraham Police Department said in a post to Facebook that their department assisted in the pursuit around 1:12 this morning as the vehicle had entered their area.

"The suspect vehicle subsequently crashed at Old Boston and Boston Roads and two males fled the scene," the post read.

Police say that one of the suspects was then taken into custody by the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield police Lieutenant Jessica Henderson told Western Mass News that charges for that suspect have yet to be released as the report is still being worked on.

As of now, the second suspect remains on the loose according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

Western Mass News has reached out to State Police Media Relations and the Ludlow Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

