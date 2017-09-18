Arrest made in 1992 murder of Agawam woman

We're learning more about Gary Schara, a graduate of Longmeadow High School and most recently, a resident of West Springfield.

An arrest has been in made in the decades-old murder case of an Agawam woman.

"Today, I am informing the public that the search for Lisa’s assailant is over, DNA testing and analysis has confirmed the identity of Lisa’s killer," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni as he announced that 48-year-old Gary Schara of West Springfield had been arrested in relation to the death of Lisa Ziegert.

Ziegert was a 24-year-old assistant teacher at Agawam Middle School when she was abducted from her second job at the Brittany Card and Gift Shop in April 1992.

Four days later, her body was found on Easter Sunday in a swampy area off of Route 75.

Ziegert told her friends and her sister in the days leading up to her disappearance that she felt like she was being watched.

Today's significant developments come about a year after the district attorney's office released a composite image of a suspect.

That image was made possible by new technology called DNA phenotyping where DNA evidence from the scene created a profile of her killer, who the DNA analysis showed is likely a fair skinned man with hazel or brown eyes and brown or black hair, who is likely now in his 50s.

Over the last two-plus decades, a joint investigation has been conducted by Agawam Police, state police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, the Mass. State Police Crime Lab, and the FBI.

"Throughout this investigation, numerous forensic testing procedures and analyses were performed on recovered evidence to assist investigators in identifying Lisa’s assailant. As I reported last year, a single source male DNA profile was developed from evidence taken from Lisa’s body," Gulluni said.

That DNA sample had been recurrently run throughout the investigation against state, national, and international databases, but there was no match.

Gulluni said that in recent months, they started looking back at those who were persons of interest over the years whose DNA they did not have and were known to not be in databases. In August, investigators then began the process of legally obtaining DNA samples from a small list of people that was developed, which included information obtained from that DNA snapshot released last year.

Last Wednesday, troopers tried to notify Schara about that collection process, but he reportedly was not home and information was left with someone at the residence.

The next day, someone close to Schara contacted Mass. State Police with information that concerned Schara's alleged involvement in the case.

"This individual provided the state police hand-written documents, purportedly from and by Gary Schara, in which he admits to the abduction, rape, and murder of Lisa Ziegert," Gulluni added.

On Thursday, members of the Agawam Police Department and state troopers tried to locate Schara, but they learned that he had fled to Connecticut.

An arrest warrant was issued for Schara out of Westfield District Court on Friday, charging him with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping.

Police from Massachusetts and Connecticut were able to locate Schara on Saturday in a Connecticut medical facility after he allegedly attempted suicide.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and applied for and executed search warrants.

"From evidence collected in these searches, a sample of Schara’s DNA was obtained. It was then tested and matched to the single source male DNA profile previously developed from the evidence in this case. Through the determined and skilled work of many investigators, we have arrested the person who is responsible for the heinous acts committed against Lisa and the 25 year-long search for answers is over," Gulluni explained.

Schara was discharged from that medical facility on Monday and is currently being held in Connecticut on a fugitive from justice charge. Massachusetts officials are awaiting court proceedings to determine when Schara will be returned to the Bay State.

During Monday's press conference, Gulluni acknowledged Lisa Ziegert's parents and the long process they have endured as the search for a suspect continued.

"Through the many years since 1992 and the dozens of investigators, victim advocates, and prosecutors, the constant has been the Ziegerts’ resolve, strength, and courage. They have been a source of inspiration and drive for me, and everyone who has worked on this case. I confidently speak on behalf of all my colleagues, past and present, when I say thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Ziegert for their steadfast patience and support. My thoughts remain with Lisa’s family, as they remember their daughter and sister," Gulluni said.

Gulluni noted that the case will now be presented to a Hampden County grand jury and that "After 25 years, it is now my intention, along with my staff, to obtain justice for Lisa by pursuing the prosecution and conviction of Gary Schara."

