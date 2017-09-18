Significant development in Lisa Ziegert murder case to be announced

Could it be a big break in a decades long cold case of a young woman abducted and killed from Agawam?

Today, the Hampden County District Attorney said that they have significant developments to share in the unsolved murder of Lisa Ziegert.

For the last 25 years, those in western Massachusetts have wondered who killed Ziegert?

This afternoon, the district attorney said they have some significant information to share that might help answer that question.

Ziegert was a 24-year-old assistant teacher at Agawam Middle School when she was abducted from her job at the Brittany Card and Gift Shop in April 1992.

Four days later, her body was found on Easter Sunday in a swampy area off of Route 75.

Ziegert told her friends and her sister in the days leading up to her disappearance that she felt like she was being watched.

Clues left behind in that wooded area have not yet lead to a suspect or an arrest.

Today's significant developments come about a year after the district attorney's office released a composite image of a suspect.

That image was made possible by new technology called DNA phenotyping where DNA evidence from the scene created a profile of her killer, who the DNA analysis showed is likely a fair skinned man with hazel or brown eyes and brown or black hair, who is likely now in his 50s.

What is unclear at this time, however, is if that DNA technology has lead to today's announcement.

