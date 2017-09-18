Charlton school district mourns after teacher death

CHARLTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts school district is in mourning following the death of a teacher and former administrator, killed while out riding his bicycle.

Libraries at Dudley Middle School, Charlton Middle School and Shepherd Hill Regional High School will be reserved for support services on Monday and Tuesday while counselors and psychologists will be available all week to help students and staff cope with the death.

John Paire, a teacher at Charlton Middle School, was killed when he was struck by a car on Route 20 on Friday. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Paire is a former principal of Dudley Middle School.

Dudley-Charlton Regional School District Superintendent Gregg Desto called Paire "one of the true champions of the 'students first' philosophy that permeates our district."

