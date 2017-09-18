Gas prices in Massachusetts down 5 cents this week - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Gas prices in Massachusetts down 5 cents this week

BOSTON (AP) - The price of gas in Massachusetts is down five cents this week.

AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.65 per gallon. That's three cents above the national average of $2.62.

The average price of gas in Massachusetts was 55 cents lower- $2.10 - a year ago at this time.

The drop comes weeks after prices shot up to the highest they've been locally in two years due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

AAA officials say prices are leveling off and dropping as Gulf Coast refineries are coming back online. Hurricane-related spikes are historically dramatic, but brief.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.49 and as high as $2.79 per gallon.

