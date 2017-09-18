Details emerge about suspect in Lisa Ziegert's murder

We're learning more about Gary Schara, a graduate of Longmeadow High School and most recently, a resident of West Springfield.

After a court hearing in Connecticut on a fugitive from justice charge, Schara will first be brought back to the Agawam Police Department and then he'll be arraigned in Westfield.

Schara has lived in several cities and towns throughout western Massachusetts.

Schara, originally of Longmeadow, but most recently of West Springfield, has been charged with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping of then 24-year-old Lisa Ziegert.

According to investigators, Schara graduated from Longmeadow High School in the 1980s.

He has lived at many addresses throughout western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The landlord of a home on Woodmont Street in West Springfield told Western Mass News that Schara lived there with his then-wife 25 years ago, right around the time Ziegert was brutally murdered.

The landlord told us Schara's wife took off and Schara moved out soon after. Authorities confirm Schara was married at one point.

Most recently, Schara lived on Lathrop Street in West Springfield, according to court documents obtained by Western Mass News.

A next door neighbor told Western Mass News that on Friday, at around 7 a.m., she saw police vehicles and investigators going in and out of the house.

Neighbors said that Schara kept to himself and they never knew him.

We also know that Schara left behind an 'apparent suicide note' including information about the death of Lisa Ziegert.

