Police respond to accidental death in Amherst

Amherst Police, along with UMass law enforcement, are off to a busy start to the school year as they investigate an accidental death that occurred over the weekend.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that there was an unattended death that happened over the weekend in Amherst, near the UMass campus. The D.A.'s office added that it is not suspicious in nature.

Amherst officers responded to an incident that resulted in an accidental death. The details surrounding the incident are few.

"The district attorney and the Amherst Police Department are working on releasing a press release specific to that incident. That should be coming out sometime this afternoon, but all inquiries further from that incident will be going through the district attorney's office," said Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone.

UMass Amherst said that this death was not one of their students, nor was it on-campus, but university spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said that although they don’t know the person’s relationship to the school, it is a tragedy.

The cause of death or the identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

Amherst Police said that the first few weekends of the school year have gone as expected. The weather has been nice and that is conducive to partying, but it's nothing they cant handle.

"It's been busy, there is no question about that, but not unexpectedly busy from our perspective," Livingstone added.

The Amherst Police Department offers party registration through the university, so that they are aware of the parties planned in the area and they can respond accordingly.

"We encourage students to register their parties with the university. They also get a little bit of a leeway with a police response," Livingstone explained.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

