Original oak trees to be removed outside Forbes Library

A Northampton library is saying goodbye to nearly a dozen of it's outdoor landmarks: large oak trees that line the edges of the historic Forbes Library.

The history behind these trees are making this cut a bittersweet one, but with a danger to drivers and walkers, the tree warden says it is time.

It's said that all good things come to an end and for the famous oak trees guarding the Forbes Library in Northampton, their time is up.

The more than one hundred foot tall behemoths are nearly 125 years old. All 13 were planted shortly after the library first opened its doors in 1894.

However, over time, they have rotted and defected, posing a danger to those around them.

"There's multiple people walking along the sidewalks, multiple folks driving their cars back and forth, and actually people using the West (Street) lawn," said Richard Parasiliti, Jr., Northampton's tree warden.

Parasiliti used sonic tomography to see what's behind the bark, similar to an MRI. Despite being capable of living up to 250 years, he found almost all had rotten trunks and several defects.

Thankfully, there have been no accidents, but for the safety of others, the trees will be cut.

For library staff and patrons, it is easier said than done.

"People have an emotional tie to the trees. We realize that they provide us oxygen, that they provide shade," said library director Lisa Downing.

However, there is a plan in store for the next generation of readers. Scarlet oak trees will be planted in place of the old ones, keeping people and the libraries history safe.

"The rewarding factor is that I can actually be here to plant the eight new trees that hopefully folks 100 years from now will enjoy those eight trees," Parasiliti explained.

Those eight new oaks will replace the three trees were removed after the October 2011 snowstorm and the five more removed this month.

The library plans to have a community replant this fall and told Western Mass News that these new scarlets will be stronger than ever.

"We're sort of at the end of this one life cycle, which is very sad, but it is nice to be at the beginning of the next life cycle for the next generation of trees and patrons," Downing said.

The scarlet oaks are quick growing oaks and in 20 years time, they will be large enough to provide shade for that next generation of patrons and their kids.

